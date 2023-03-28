Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Short Interest Up 162.2% in March

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 162.2% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. HSBC raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLAKY traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $10.24. 41,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.