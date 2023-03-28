Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. 408,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $205.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Further Reading

