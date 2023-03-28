Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
