Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

