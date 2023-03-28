Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBDGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of DBD stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $69.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.02. Diebold Nixdorf has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

