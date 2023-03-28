DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DBRG traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,687. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,874,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,337,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,920 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,767,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,983,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,835,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBRG shares. Cowen reduced their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Recommended Stories

