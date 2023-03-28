DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 17th

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.06. 1,203,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,886. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. DigitalBridge Group has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $30.66.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBRG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

