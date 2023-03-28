DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price Down 3.7%

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.95 and last traded at $11.01. 1,348,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 1,610,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBRG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.06.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.