Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Acquired by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 53,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $503,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.59. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

