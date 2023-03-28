Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Short Interest Update

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 28th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

