Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $2.55 on Tuesday, reaching $141.28. The stock had a trading volume of 244,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $177.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.