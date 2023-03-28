Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. American National Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 933.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.76 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

