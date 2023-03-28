Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 321.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,101,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,602,582 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.25% of Dominion Energy worth $129,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.85. 1,152,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

