Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Position Decreased by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Donaldson comprises 1.5% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after buying an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after buying an additional 279,484 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

