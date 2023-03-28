Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.65

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.65 and last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 6150 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DII.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

Featured Articles

