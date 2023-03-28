dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in March

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

dormakaba Stock Performance

Shares of DRRKF remained flat at $388.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.31 and a 200 day moving average of $420.59. dormakaba has a 52-week low of $335.15 and a 52-week high of $388.56.

dormakaba Company Profile

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Region Americas, Region Asia Pacific, Region Europe & Africa, and Key & Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, and escape route systems; and entrance systems, including sliding, revolving, swing doors, as well as sensor barriers and speed and self-boarding gates.

