Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Shares Down 5.1%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.12. Approximately 234,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,691,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Doximity Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $115.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doximity

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Doximity by 12,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Doximity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,162,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,696,000 after buying an additional 126,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Doximity during the 4th quarter worth $565,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

