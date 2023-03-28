Dream Impact Trust (MPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on April 14th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Dream Impact Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Impact Trust

In related news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,501.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.