Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DUK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

