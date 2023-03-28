DWF Group (LON:DWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), with a volume of 92798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.83).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 962.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. DWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.

