DWF Group (LON:DWF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $66.00

Shares of DWF Group plc (LON:DWF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66 ($0.81), with a volume of 92798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.83).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DWF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on shares of DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
DWF Group Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £225.63 million, a P/E ratio of 962.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
DWF Group Cuts Dividend
DWF Group Company Profile
DWF Group plc provides integrated legal and business services in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and North America. The company operates through three divisions: Legal Advisory Services, Connected Services, and Mindcrest. It offers legal advice, commercial intelligence, and relevant industry services; products and business services that enhance and complement its legal offerings; and outsourced and process-led legal services to standardise, systemise, scale, and optimise legal workflows.
