dYdX Price Hits $2.31 on Exchanges (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. dYdX has a market capitalization of $360.37 million and $159.73 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $2.31 or 0.00008551 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. dYdX’s official website is dydx.community. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.

A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”

dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

Buying and Selling dYdX

