Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.81. 24,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 4.96. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $103.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

