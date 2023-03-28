Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. TheStreet raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance
About Dynagas LNG Partners
Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.
Further Reading
