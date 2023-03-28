Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Bought by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,855,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,506 shares during the quarter. Dynavax Technologies comprises 3.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned 4.59% of Dynavax Technologies worth $62,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVAX. State Street Corp grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,126,000 after buying an additional 2,253,376 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $13,684,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,840,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2,036.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 665,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 634,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 101.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 629,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.89. 106,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.15. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $232,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

