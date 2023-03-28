E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Short Interest Up 162.9% in March

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 162.9% from the February 28th total of 460,200 shares. Approximately 28.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of E-Home Household Service

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in E-Home Household Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of E-Home Household Service by 39.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333,332 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E-Home Household Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

E-Home Household Service Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of EJH stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,191. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. E-Home Household Service has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

About E-Home Household Service

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated household service company in People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; sale of smart home supplementary merchandise; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services and smart community services.

