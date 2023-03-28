EAC Price Reaches $0.0144 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, EAC has traded up 76.3% against the US dollar. One EAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $3,887.09 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0147732 USD and is down -35.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6,584.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

