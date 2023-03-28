Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,074 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.2% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TD traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 918,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,268,161. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.