Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for about 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.23.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,334,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,716. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

