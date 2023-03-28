Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,057,069. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $86.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Several brokerages have commented on MU. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,340 shares in the company, valued at $12,500,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

