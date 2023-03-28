Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Shares Bought by AEGON USA Investment Management LLC

AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 630,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 609,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 53.4% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 209,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 72,946 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 156,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 84,978 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EFR opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.