Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Shares of Ebix stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
