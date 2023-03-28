Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ebix from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Ebix Price Performance

Shares of Ebix stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ebix

Ebix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,423,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ebix by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 58,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ebix by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 302,485 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Stories

