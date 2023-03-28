ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.34. 29,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,598. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This represents a yield of 32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

