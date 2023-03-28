ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Short Interest Up 183.8% in March

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,167,200 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the February 28th total of 2,172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.9 days.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

ECNCF traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. 112,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.54. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

