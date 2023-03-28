EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Update

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 159.5% from the February 28th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EHAVE Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of EHVVF stock traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,191. EHAVE has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.02.

About EHAVE

ehave, Inc engages in the development of a mental health data platform that integrates with their proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications. It focuses on MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

