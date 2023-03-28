Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.
Elanor Commercial Property Fund Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41.
About Elanor Commercial Property Fund
