Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $334.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.97 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.05.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock worth $68,887,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

