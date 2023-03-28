Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON EMR traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 63.52 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194. Empresaria Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,058.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.72.

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

