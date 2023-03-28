Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Empresaria Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Empresaria Group Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of LON EMR traded up GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 63.52 ($0.78). The company had a trading volume of 21,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,194. Empresaria Group has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 78 ($0.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.66 million, a PE ratio of 1,058.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 57.72.
Empresaria Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Empresaria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresaria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.