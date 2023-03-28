Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 118,949 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9,710.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 9.3% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $239.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

