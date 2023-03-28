Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,046 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $8,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 42,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 44,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 29,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.