Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Has $781,000 Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 53.7 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $895.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.94. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $910.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $718.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $775.89.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.34 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 91.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $710.04 per share, for a total transaction of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,583 shares of company stock worth $1,110,798 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.