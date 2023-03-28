Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Up 1.7 %

Walmart stock opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average of $141.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,809,831,131.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 706,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total value of $100,329,407.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,135,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,809,831,131.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,534,113 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,195,084. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.