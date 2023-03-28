Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $75.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.62 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

