Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.
Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Ennis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EBF remained flat at $21.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
