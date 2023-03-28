Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th.

Ennis has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years. Ennis has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE EBF remained flat at $21.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ennis in the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

