Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Cut to C$3.25

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Performance

EGLX traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.99. 145,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of C$101.11 million and a P/E ratio of -15.43. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

