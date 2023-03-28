Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 12.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Equity Bancshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EQBK traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.75. 617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,130. The company has a market capitalization of $391.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.07. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $38.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $27,999.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 887 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $27,186.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $149,660 and sold 5,966 shares valued at $179,872. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 261.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

Featured Articles

