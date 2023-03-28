EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Short Interest Update

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the February 28th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EuroDry Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 9,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,521. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.43. EuroDry has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $15.12 million during the quarter. EuroDry had a net margin of 47.79% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of EuroDry from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in EuroDry by 304.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EuroDry by 43.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Eurodry Ltd. is a provider of worldwide ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

