Everdome (DOME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.62 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $23.43 million and $2.62 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

