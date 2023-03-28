Everscale (EVER) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.15 Million

Everscale (EVER) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Everscale has a market capitalization of $142.41 million and $12.15 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everscale has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,739,102,170 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

