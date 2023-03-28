EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVgo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGOW traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.69. 1,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,956. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. EVgo has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.41.

Get EVgo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,234,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of EVgo by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.