Express (NYSE:EXPR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Express from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.
NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. Express has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.02.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Express by 13,293.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 48.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Express, Inc is a dual gender apparel and accessories brand. It operates retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, located primarily in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers, outlet centers, and street locations. The company reports results as a single segment, which includes the operation of its Express brick-and-mortar retail and outlet stores, eCommerce operations, and franchise operations.
