Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on April 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Extendicare Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF opened at $4.55 on Tuesday. Extendicare has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.
Extendicare Company Profile
Extendicare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of nursing care, home health care, retirement living, and management and consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Long-Term Care, Retirement Living, Home Health Care, and Other Services. The Long-Term Care segment represents long-term care centers the company owns and operates in the country.
Featured Stories
