Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC reduced its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

