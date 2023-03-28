Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,250,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,512,000 after purchasing an additional 293,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,207,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,201,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,112,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,187,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.48. 463,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,689. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

